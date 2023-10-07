Bicyclist dead in High Point after crash

Police said the bicyclist was wearing a reflective vest, had a rear reflector on the bike, and the man had on reflective gloves.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police said an officer on routine patrol drove up on a crash that had just happened, just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said it happened on East Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

After investigating, police said a 2008 Nissan Sentra and a bicycle crashed.

Both people were going east on Martin Luther King Drive. That's when police said the driver of the Nissan Sentra crossed over and into the center turn lane and struck the man riding the bike from behind.

Police said the bicyclist was wearing a reflective vest, had a rear reflector on the bike, and the man had on reflective gloves.

Officers said the man on the bike, 61-year-old Lavern Miller of High Point, sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

The High Point Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to assume the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time, but once the investigation is complete and all evidence has been gathered and processed, the department will send out updates.

This is the ninth traffic fatality for the City of High Point in 2023.

