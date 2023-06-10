Northern Guilford High comes together in support of counselor with pancreatic cancer

Northern Guilford High has come together in support of Leslie Deaton. She's a counselor for the school, currently on medical leave, as she faces pancreatic cancer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was clear to see at Friday's Northern Guilford football game that Leslie Deaton, a Northern guidance counselor, is loved by many.

Purple is not only the color of the Northern Nighthawks. It's also the color of the pancreatic cancer ribbon. The type of cancer Deaton is currently facing.

Now, the Northern community has come together to show their love and support for her.

"We want to show our 'Love to Leslie' but we also want to give her the 'Will to Win,'" Northern Mom, PTSA Advocacy Chair and friend of Deaton, Tracy Ervine said.

The phrases 'Love for Leslie' and 'Will to Win' were seen all over the football stadium as a reminder of the lives Deaton has touched.

"She was my counselor Freshman year, she was the first person I met at Northern and she honestly brought this warm environment into the school," Northern Guilford Junior, Addison Smith said.

The phrase 'Will to Win' was actually inspired by Leslie's son, Will Deaton. She lost him two years ago to fentanyl poisoning.

Earlier this year, she too rallied the community together to bring awareness on the danger of fentanyl.

"He's with me everywhere I go. So, to just have him as a part of this motto connects with what I did in February of 2023 with the fentanyl townhall, to where I am now in my journey," Deaton said.

Friday's game was the first time since her diagnosis that she had been back to the school, she said the love she felt was overwhelming, "so many of the students are running over to me and hugging me and the faculty members and we're just embracing and not letting go."

The Northern community vows to stand beside her through it all.

"I'm a cancer survivor myself and I knew what this diagnosis would mean and I'm so proud of her," Ervine said.