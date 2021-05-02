Fitness Friday: Should you stretch before or after a workout? A Greensboro fitness expert explains!

AWOL Fitness expert explains the difference between static and dynamic stretching and why you should do both

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Good Morning Show's Fitness Friday segments with Transformation Specialist Lynch Hunt and AWOL Fitness are picking up steam and we're getting some great questions from viewers trying to drop their so-called COVID-15.

Stacy Walker from Burlington writes: "I'm sore when I start working out and I'm sore when I finish. What am I doing wrong?"

We took Stacy's question to the coaches at AWOL Fitness who explained the importance of dynamic and static stretches.

"Dynamic is a movement that we do before the workout. Static is what we do after the workout to hold the stretch," said fitness expert, Mike Fields.

Fields and Hunt demonstrated stretches to show the difference. While one stretch gets the body warmed up before the workout, the other lets the body know the workout is done.

"We start with large arm circles to get the range of motion in your shoulders pumping blood into those triceps, biceps, and those rotator cuffs. You're loosening that up so you don't hurt yourself prior to the workout," said Fields.

"The static stretch is a hold. You're going to stretch your arms to let our muscles know that we're finished or it's time to relax," he said.

Hamstring push backs are also great exercises to warm up your low back and gluts. Toy soldiers or front kicks are also good for warming up your hips and shoulders.

Coach Fields explains the three-step theory behind stretching and why it's so important.

"Here at AWOL Fitness, we follow three guidelines. Number one is: identify. We're going to identify that muscle that we're going to be stretching. Number two is: isolate. That means we're going to manipulate the limbs in a manner so we can get to that specific muscle. And number three is: intensity. We want to make sure that we're putting pressure that we elongate or shorten enough to lengthen or relax that muscle," he said.

The Good Morning Show's Fitness Friday segments aim to answer your questions about health and fitness, especially during a time when we know people are looking for safe alternatives to stay in shape. AWOL Fitness offers virtual workouts through their website or new app. As well as a limited number of socially distant workouts inside the gym by appointment.