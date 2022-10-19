A Greensboro breast cancer survivor is raising funds for mammograms throughout October

Maria Hicks-Few is bringing awareness to early detection with the Cone Cancer Center by helping people get free mammogram screenings.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month but the deadly disease can attack anyone at any time.

Breast cancer survivor Maria Hicks-Few said her 2019 breast cancer diagnosis surprised her.

Getting a mammogram screening at the Cone Cancer Center saved her life.

"With my particular situation you could not have felt mine it was so small I praise the radiologist here with the system because it was so small it could only be found by the radiologist who was reading my report so I would not have been able to feel it," Hicks-Few said.



Despite how important it is to get screened to fight breast cancer the CDC said they saw a major decline during the pandemic.



As a survivor, Maria is not only encouraging folks to get back in the grove of getting mammograms she's partnering with Cone Health to pay for screenings for those who can't afford them.

“I'm raising money and raising awareness with them. But I also am through my new non-profit which is the shero collaboration I am raising money and working on awareness for especially women of color but all women and men to know to get early detection.”

No matter how early the cancer is detected the journey is rough and unique.

During Maria’s six-month battle she lost her hair and still struggles with the negative effects radiation and chemo have had on her body.

“It was very traumatic because I was also caring for my terminally ill dad at the time so it was a lot going on," Hicks-Few said. "I rang the bell in October 2010, but I never stopped ringing the bell because now I'm doing it for other people. By making sure the awareness is there and making sure they have the support they need."

To further bring awareness to this fight Maria has a butterfly bucket challenge going on through October 31.

Those interested in helping Maria raise funds for the Cone Cancer Center mammography scholarship fund can reach out to her at 336-933-1411 to pick up a pink bucket.

“ I know we don’t carry dollars like we use to but if we could save them for the buckets that’d be great,” Hicks Few said. “You can have a bucket on your desk at your job, my daughter asked today if could she take one to school.”

The challenge is also going on virtually on Facebook. Covering the cost of mammograms for someone who can't afford it could save their life.

Last year Maria was able to raise $2,000 for Cone Health's mammography scholarship fund.