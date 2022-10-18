Women's Only 5K in Greensboro has a new date

The 5K was originally planned for October, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Event organizers announced a new date for the Women's Only 5K Walk & Run in Greensboro.

The annual 5K that supports breast cancer awareness is now set for Sunday, Nov. 6. It's at the new Cone Health MedCenter for Women located at 930 Third Street in Greensboro.

Here's a list of events:

11:30 a.m. -- Onsite registration and packet pick-up opens

12:30 p.m. -- Exhibitors open

1 p.m. -- Girl's mini registration/onsite registration closes

2 p.m. -- Pink ribbon partner fun run

3 p.m. -- Women's Only 5K Walk & Run

4 p.m. -- Awards

The 5K returns in person this year. It's gone virtual for the past two years due to the pandemic.