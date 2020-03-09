"We're ready to open!" Greensboro Children's Museum is set to open this Saturday during Phase 2.5

Governor Roy Cooper’s decision on a modified Phase 2.5 cleared the way for the Greensboro Children’s Museum to reopen this Saturday at 9 a.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the most popular places for children to play in Greensboro is ready to open this Saturday, September 5!

Governor Roy Cooper's decision on a modified Phase 2.5 cleared the way for the Greensboro Children's Museum to reopen after spending more than 100 days closed due to COVID-19.

Marion King is the museum's Chief Executive Officer. She says the museum is ready to open at half capacity and with new safety procedures in place.

"New cleaning procedures, sanitizing, all of the staff have been trained, we've had practice, so we know we'll reopen to a little different situation with fewer guests and we've learned how to move families through the museum at a safer distance," said King. "We've removed a few things from the exhibits so there's not quite as many manipulative's but there's still a lot of hands on activities. Lots of sanitizing, lots of extra supplies, we're ready to open!"

Greensboro Children's Museum This week we launched our COVID-19 Emergency Fund Campaign and the c... ommunity support we have received so far has been tremendous. We thank each and every one of you that has made a donation or sent words of encouragement. If you have not yet had a chance to make a donation, please consider making a gift today.

King says the 6-month closure during the pandemic placed the museum in extreme financial stress, leading to pay cuts and furloughs.

"We have had to furlough staff, all of our staff have taken salary reductions and we've done as many cost-cutting things that we can," said King. "At this point, we have really kind of run through the modest reserves that we had."

Now that the museum is ready to open, you will notice some changes.

The museum will have a one-direction entrance and exit and all guests older than 5 must wear a mask.

Floor signs will direct people where to go and encourage people to stay a safe distance apart.

There is also an online signup and timed sessions so the museum can close for an hour in between groups, giving them time to sanitize and switch out props and toys.