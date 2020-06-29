x
Keeping young kids engaged during the summer

A local preschool director joins the Good Morning Show with tips on helping kids grown and develop while at home.

Summer time is here and that means normal routines can be different. Add in the coronavirus pandemic and it can be hard to keep toddlers entertained and engaged all summer long.

Monica Moore is the Pre-School Director at Haynes-Taylor YMCA. She says parents can use every house hold items to keep their little ones learning. She also explains the YMCA Partners with Parents program. 

The Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA is located at 2630 E. Florida Street in Greensboro. If you've got questions about their program, you can give them a call at (336) 272-2131.