Spookywoods is back for its 39th season

Adding in alcohol for the first time ever, building new attractions, and adding smoother walkways are among the new things at Kersey Valley Spookywoods.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Ready to get into the Fall spirit?

Kersey Valley Spookywoods is back and has all-new sets, characters, and attractions. The staff said it's the biggest and best in its 39-year history.

Tony Wohlgemuth, who is the man in charge of coming up with the fun stuff for Kersey Valley, said there are a lot of new additions.

"First of all, we paved the midway in the main thoroughfares through the property and that's a big improvement for inclusivity for people that are in wheelchairs or parents that have kids in strollers, makes it so much easier to get around the property," said Wohlgemuth. "We added new concessions too."

Wohlgemuth said alcohol is a new addition this year too.

"Alcohol is something that we've been watching closely at the big theme parks around the country and when we saw the big parks doing that, it's like okay, this is obviously something that can be done, so we studied it, and we took the ABC commissioners classes and the whole entire staff that's involved in that process have taken that class and we invested in technology to scan people's ID that keeps track of how many times they've ordered," he said. "On top of that, there's video surveillance with audio and we watch for drink passing, if we see that, it's a zero-tolerance policy, so if someone is passing a drink to someone without a wristband, they're asked to leave."

He said there is a zero-tolerance policy.

Along with the concessions and adult beverages, there is a live DJ waiting area, a 50,000 square foot walkthrough Spookywoods maze, a cornfield laser maze, a dark ride tram that will take you through the shadows, and a haunted trail filled with iconic horror themes.

There are fifteen haunted buildings each with its unique theme and scares. The attraction "Icons of Horror" is brand new this year.

"We've added a four-acre area to spooky woods and this is something that we wanted to pay homage to what started the business when I was 15 years old," said Wohlgemuth. "Back in 1985, those slasher movies in the 80s that scared everybody before CGI and all the high-tech stuff, it was the simple things to scare people and that's still true today so we've made a four-acre area we call it icons, and you're going to see the iconic characters that were on the big screen, up close and personal."

The attraction is on a 92-acre farm, so the haunted elements are spread throughout the property. It also has custom-built trams.

There is also outdoor laser tag, escape rooms, zipline tours, axe throwing, and a kid's zone with a corn maze.

This year, the attraction has gone cashless. It was done to improve safety, speed, and efficiency. Our shops and food services only accept credit, debit, and mobile payments.

Cash is accepted for parking and tickets and credit payment for parking is $1 extra. If you don't have a credit or debit card, you can buy a Kersey Valley Gift Card with cash, and any remaining balance will be given at the end of your visit.