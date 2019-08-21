GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are so many things to remember as we get kids ready to go back to school.

New school supplies, homework, packing lunches, and extracurricular activities, but one thing often put the side is safety.

Trooper Brandon Baker says safety behind the wheel is especially important.

On average, there are 3,000 incidents of cars passing school buses every school day in North Carolina.

Not only is that dangerous, but its against the law.

NCDOT advises the following:

Teenage drivers should be reminded of the importance of making good choices.

Expect school buses to be everywhere. Boarding and exiting a bus can be very dangerous. Exercising extreme care when around a bus greatly contributes to lives being saved.

Vigilance for pedestrians in school zones should remain a top priority.

Speeding in a school zone can be costly.

Even if you don't have school children, if you drive, you need to know the laws when it comes to driving past school buses.

The NCDOT wants to remind you:

On a two-lane road, all traffic from both directions must stop.

On a two-lane road with a center turning lane, all traffic must come to a stop.

On a four-lane road without a median, traffic from both directions must stop.

In the case of a divided highway with four or more lanes, only traffic following the school bus needs to stop.

When on a road with four lanes or more with a center turning lane, just traffic following the bus must stop.

According to the NCDOT, if you pass a stopped school bus illegally, you could pay a $500 fine. It could also cost you four insurance points, which could make your insurance go up 80 percent.