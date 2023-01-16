The science behind why it's easier to talk to strangers

Why does it seem that it's easier to talk to strangers than someone you really know?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ever notice two people talking, laughing, and enjoying the conversation to find out that they don't really know each other? That they're practically strangers. That's what Blanca Cobb, who has a master's degree in psychology, talked about this morning. Why does it seem that it's easier to talk to strangers than someone you really know?

We teach children to be weary of strangers and people they don't know. Yet, as adults, sometimes, we find ourselves telling them things about our personal lives that we don't share with those we're closest to. Why is this?

Sometimes, it's easier to talk to someone who doesn't know you. Someone you don't have a history with because it decreases the judgment, and if they say something you don't like, you don't care because it's unlikely that you'll see them again. Sometimes it's safer to be vulnerable with someone you don't know.

Sometimes, you meet someone who makes you feel comfortable telling them what's on your mind. When you share, you find that others share a similar experience, and it's an easy connection. An impact is that you're not alone because they either have a similar experience or make you feel okay.

When you tell someone something, you don't know what they will do with the information. You don't see how it might come back to haunt you. When you tell, then it's no longer private. Something to consider before you tell anyone anything.