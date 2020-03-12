Need a job? Here are the top companies still hiring during the holiday season

Research shows U.S. companies posted nearly 20-percent fewer holiday season positions in September and October this year than during those months in 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're looking for a job, you're not alone. Statistics show, on average, each corporate job opening attracts about 250 resumes. Out of those candidates, 4 to 6 will get an interview. One person will get the job.

But, millions of Americans are out of a job, working less hours, or experiencing a pay cut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, new hiring has slowed temporarily in most industries.

In fact, research shows, U.S. companies posted nearly 20-percent fewer holiday season positions in September and October this year than during those months in 2019. That's according to ZipRecruiter the online employment marketplace and career website. Despite the job statistics, tens of thousands of employers are still hiring or expanding job opportunities due to certain demands for goods and services amid the health crisis.

According to ZipRecruiter, soaring sales and rapid user growth are creating new employment opportunities in the following kinds of companies:

E-commerce companies

Remote work software companies

Video game companies

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Pharmaceutical companies

Warehousing services

Delivery driver services

Home exercise equipment producers

At-home beauty product producers

Meal kit delivery services

Online entertainment companies

ZipRecruiter provides the following list of the top 20 companies with the most job postings at this time.

Amazon Oracle Doordash Walmart Anthem Lowe’s IBM Domino’s Macy’s Home Depot Deloitte Starbucks Humana Nordstrom FedEx Ground Wells Fargo Five Below Cogizant Whole Foods Market Dollar Tree Stores