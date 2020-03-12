Need a job? Here are the top companies still hiring during the holiday season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're looking for a job, you're not alone. Statistics show, on average, each corporate job opening attracts about 250 resumes. Out of those candidates, 4 to 6 will get an interview. One person will get the job.
But, millions of Americans are out of a job, working less hours, or experiencing a pay cut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, new hiring has slowed temporarily in most industries.
In fact, research shows, U.S. companies posted nearly 20-percent fewer holiday season positions in September and October this year than during those months in 2019. That's according to ZipRecruiter the online employment marketplace and career website. Despite the job statistics, tens of thousands of employers are still hiring or expanding job opportunities due to certain demands for goods and services amid the health crisis.
According to ZipRecruiter, soaring sales and rapid user growth are creating new employment opportunities in the following kinds of companies:
- E-commerce companies
- Remote work software companies
- Video game companies
- Grocery stores
- Pharmacies
- Pharmaceutical companies
- Warehousing services
- Delivery driver services
- Home exercise equipment producers
- At-home beauty product producers
- Meal kit delivery services
- Online entertainment companies
ZipRecruiter provides the following list of the top 20 companies with the most job postings at this time.
- Amazon
- Oracle
- Doordash
- Walmart
- Anthem
- Lowe’s
- IBM
- Domino’s
- Macy’s
- Home Depot
- Deloitte
- Starbucks
- Humana
- Nordstrom
- FedEx Ground
- Wells Fargo
- Five Below
- Cogizant
- Whole Foods Market
- Dollar Tree Stores
For more information about companies hiring for the holiday season, visit the ZipRecruiter website.