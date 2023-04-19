The Good Morning Show: Community events in the Triad

Giving is the basis for community led events in the triad, mentioned on the Good Morning show at 6am on April 19th

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Greensboro Police Information and Hiring Event

On April 19, 2023, the Greensboro Police Department will host an informational and hiring event at the Public Safety Training Facility, located at 1510 North Church Street.

The event is for anyone considering a career in law enforcement, current officers looking to make a change, or anyone exploring new professional opportunities. Those in attendance will tour police academy facilities, talk with recruiting officers, and other GPD employees. Human Resources Representatives will be on-site to sit down with individuals and discuss pay, benefits, and insurance questions. Interested applicants will have the opportunity to complete pre-hire reading and physical agility tests during the event if they choose.

This event will run from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and those attending can arrive at any time. For more information before the event, please visit http://www.gpdcareers.com

Randolph County Drug Take Back Event

Do you have unused prescription opioid medications in your home? Whether they're from surgical recovery, caretaking, or pain management it's important that those unused medications get disposed of.

This is why Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Safe Kids Randolph County are hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event will allow anyone to drive up through the parking lot of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and dispose of the prescription drugs that could otherwise be diverted or misused.

Additionally, Safe Kids Randolph County will be distributing medication lock boxes at the event while supplies last.

Can't make the 19th? Don't worry. Randolph County Sheriff's Office has a Med Drop box located in the first-floor elevator entrance. Anyone can drop off prescription drugs with no questions asked or paperwork.

These Med Drop boxes are available all over Randolph County.

All drop boxes are limited to prescription drugs only and will not be accepting syringes or liquids.

Med Drop Collection Sites:

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

727 McDowell Rd., Asheboro, NC 27205

(336) 318-6699

Available Monday-Friday, 8 am-5 pm

Asheboro Police Department

205 East Academy St., Asheboro, NC 27203

(336) 626-1300

Available Monday-Friday, 8 am-5 pm

Randleman Police Department

101 Hilliary St., Randleman, NC 27317

(336) 495-7516

Available 24 hours/7 days a week

Box is located in the department lobby

Archdale Police Department

305 Balfour Dr., Archdale, NC 27263

(336) 434-3134

Available 24 hours/7 days a week

Liberty Police Department

451 West Swannanoa Ave.

Liberty, N.C. 27298

336-622-9053

Contact for hours

Greensboro Science Center Blood Drive

The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) has announced that it will partner with American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m in the GSC's SAIL Center.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure there is a spot available to donate. With someone needing blood every two seconds in the U.S., your donation makes a difference.

For those interested in donating blood, registration is now open. Both regular blood donations and Power Red donations will be collected during this event.

You must be at least 17 years old to donate and you will go through a short health screening to determine your eligibility. Masks are required.

Forsysth County Sheriff's Office Auction

A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is up for public auction Today at 12noon. The auction will be held at 1202 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, visit: http://www.forsyth.cc/Sheriff/auctions.aspx

GSO Prom Pop-up Shop

With Prom around the corner, The Parks and Recreation Department's Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) will open Camille's Closet and Theo's Threads pop-up shops where teens can get their perfect prom attire, completely free of charge.

The pop-up shop will open on April 19-20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Camille's Closet and Theo's Threads will have dresses, dress pants and shirts, and accessories like shoes, purses, jewelry, and ties.

The event will be located at Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd.

No registration is required to shop.

If you want to help make a teen's prom dreams come true, GYC is accepting donations. Camille's Closet/Theo's Threads also has an Amazon wish list where you can buy heels, ties, and purses for the organization. On their website, you can also find the locations to donate your old prom attire if it fits within the guidelines.

Donation Guidelines:

Items donated must be purchased in 2018 or later and follow the guidelines below.

All items must be:

free of stains, snags, rips, and tears

in good working condition

include all accents such as beading, laces, buckles, and snaps.

Prom Wear

We are in need of plus-sized dresses and gowns, and big and tall dress shirts and pants.

Accessories

Jewelry clasps and backs must be in working condition.

Purse zippers, snaps, and clasps must close.

Items that are tarnished, discolored, or that do not meet these guidelines will not be accepted.

Free Car Seat Safety Check

The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) Family Connects program, in partnership with the Safe Kids Guilford County program, will host a free car seat safety inspection and hot car awareness event:

• On Thursday, April 20, 2023

•10 AM – 1 PM

• DHHS Parking Lot, 1203 Maple Street, Greensboro, NC 27405

• No pre-registration is required.