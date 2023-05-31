You're invited: Veterans Appreciation Day to celebrate heroes, offer transition services

Back to full scale since the pandemic, Veterans Appreciation Day at the Carolina Field of Honor will feature a full day of free family fun and resources.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Freedom isn't free, which is why a priceless event honoring our heroes is a crucial calling for the community to gather to support Triad veterans.

Saturday, June 3, Veterans Bridge Home and American Heroes for NC will co-host the annual Veterans Appreciation day at the second-largest veterans memorial on the East Coast -- the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville.

Back to full scale since the pandemic, hundreds of community members, veterans and their families will converge to enjoy a full day of fun. The 2023 celebration will feature numerous musical performances, including the nationally-acclaimed musical group American Bombshells (the 'modern-day Andrews Sisters'). Children can enjoy bounce houses, as their parents grab refreshments from the food trucks on site.

The noon ceremony will honor all branches of the Armed Forces, and military vendors will space out around the park to offer information about military transition services in the Triad.

The event's co-sponsors are preparing to merge, a move Veterans Bridge Home general counsel Jim Hoffman emphasized will expand resources for Triad military families.

Hoffman said events like Veterans Appreciation Day show Triad veterans they aren't alone, and they can live, work and play here -- with the support they might need for a peaceful transition. The timing of this year's Veterans Appreciation Day, he acknowledged, comes at a crucial time, as America prepares to mark the second anniversary of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Event details: