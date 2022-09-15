x
Three dead, including 7-week-old infant, after crash in Graham

Police said a car caught on fire after the collision.
GRAHAM, N.C. — A car crash in Graham leaves 3 people dead, including a 7-week-old infant, according to police. 

Officers responded to a crash on the 400 block of West Moore Street in Graham Wednesday night. 

Officials are still investigating what happened, but it is evident that a car crossed the center line hitting another car. One car caught on fire after colliding. 

A 7-week-old infant and 23-year-old woman died on the scene. 

A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

There were no other passengers in either of the cars. Names of the victims won't be released at this time. 

This story is developing. 

Anyone with information regarding this crash, please call Cpl. Hodge at the Graham Police Department at 336-570-6711. 

