GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could call it a Grand Slam for Greensboro’s own pro tennis star John Isner!

That’s because Isner is about to be a new dad again. During a special, Gender Reveal Party Isner served up the tennis ball to reveal the baby’s gender.

Isner hit the ball and blue powder flew about the tennis court. The immediate celebration came from Isner as he and his wife, Madison found out they’re having a baby boy.

He then gave Madison a kiss on the court while celebrating. Isner became a father in 2018 when his daughter, Hunter was born.

We think Isner will one day have two tennis stars to coach! Isner is from Greensboro and graduated from Page High. Congrats to the family!

