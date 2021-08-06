Greenboro officials rolling out tree removal program for 2018 tornado-damaged areas

The city implements the state disaster recovery funding to provide professional removal and cleanup of tornado-damaged trees.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from 2020 years later after a tornado that tore through parts of Greensboro.

Many residents might remember, the 2018 tornado which was on the ground for 33 miles and 39 minutes destroyed homes, schools, and businesses in its path on April 15, 2018. For some, the extensive damage left by that tornado is a memory.

For others, however, may be reminded daily of that damage.

The city said there are areas of Greensboro where dead trees from the storm have created blight, overgrowth, and habitats for vermin.

The city will implement the state disaster recovery fund to provide professional removal and cleanup of tornado-damaged trees on private residential and city properties.

Am I Eligible?

Property must be located within city limits and within the damage path of the 2018 tornado.

Property must be currently in use as residential property. Vacant lots and non-residential property are not eligible unless previously dedicated as parkland, open space, or City right-of-way property.

The property owner must certify that the tree was downed or damaged by the April 15, 2018 tornado.

The property owner or current tenant must give the right of access to a City contractor to remove tree debris.

Downed or damaged trees on park property must be certified by the City's Department of Parks and Recreation as a property owner.

Downed or damaged trees in dedicated open space or right-of-way property must be certified by the City's Field Operations Department as the property owner.

What are the steps?

The property owner completes and submits this program application. A Code Compliance inspector with the City's Neighborhood Development Department will verify the property meets program requirements. The inspector will obtain a signed certification from the property owner that the damage is due to the April 15, 2018 tornado. The City’s Legal Department will provide a verification of property ownership. The property owner or current tenant, if occupied rental property, will give signed right of access to the City to remove the tree debris, provide clear and safe access to the area, and abide by COVID-19 distance and mask protocols. The tree debris removal will be assigned to a City nuisance contractor currently under contract for tree removal services.

No funds will be given directly to property owners.

No funds will be paid as reimbursement to owners for prior tree removals.

What next?

The application must be filled out and submitted to the City’s Code Compliance.

The application deadline is October 31.