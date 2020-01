GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Aquatic Center is remaining tight-lipped about a special announcement to be revealed during a press conference on Thursday.

WFMY News 2 will stream the press conference set to begin around 11:30 a.m.

GAC hasn't released details on what it's about, but calls it a "major" announcement.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates on this story.

RELATED: Greensboro Aquatic Center Becomes Largest Indoor Swim Facility in Nation With Addition of 4th Pool