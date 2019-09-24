GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new place to splash around and get some laps in has officially opened in Greensboro.

A grand opening for the fourth and newest pool at the Greensboro Aquatic Center was held Tuesday.

The new 27,000 square-foot addition provides 19 extra swimming lanes, making Greensboro Aquatic Center the largest indoor swimming facility in the country. GAC says the new pool will offer more space for aquatic events and programs in high demand.

Hotel occupancy revenues funded the $8.3 million project.

Since opening in 2011, the Greensboro Aquatic Center has become one of the top facilities in the nation, bringing major aquatic competitions to the Triad.

RELATED: Learn To Swim Program Honors Page High Student Who Drowned

RELATED: Diver Comes Home to Compete in Greensboro Aquatic Center That He Helped Get Built