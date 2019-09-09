GREENSBORO, N.C. — Page High students who haven't yet learned how to swim are now getting the opportunity, thanks to the school's new Learn To Swim Program, honoring the memory of a student who drowned in May.

Page High School leaders and the school's Alumni Association partnered with the Greensboro Aquatic Center to teach life-saving water skills.

The Malik Ramirez Learn to Swim Program kicked off on Monday with the first group of students. These lessons take place during the school day, and each participant will get between 6 and 8 swim lessons over a two week period.

This comes just months after Page High freshman Malik Ramirez drowned at Buffalo Lake, across the street from the school, in May. The school wanted to make sure that a tragedy like that does not happen again.

