Greensboro businesses react to new CDC guidance

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Businesses have had to deal with a lot the past two years. Especially when it comes to keeping up with all the new guidance from the CDC and local health leaders.

Some folks are for the shorter isolation, whereas some say they think it might be to soon.

"I think especially small business owners have had to learn how to adjust and be flexible and shift as things move throughout the pandemic," one of the owners of Scuppernong Books Steve Mitchell said.

For the past eight years, Scuppernong Books has been open in downtown Greensboro. Mitchell said they've made many changes during the pandemic.

"We're all tired and we're all kind of exhausted trying to keep up with it," Mitchell said.

He said with the most recent change, he's not on board with it.

"It's not going to change what we do here," Mitchell said. "We want to keep our staff safe, and we want to keep our customers safe, and we're not going to adjust to this ridiculous five day limit."

Shawn Straub is the owner of ALT HR Partners, an HR consulting firm, said she is hopeful for the change.

"Most of the businesses we work with have less than 100 employees and so when one person needs to be out for 10 days that's a significant impact on the workforce," Straub said.

John Sanders is the Chief of Infectious Diseases at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. He said he thinks this update will also be helpful to the workforce.