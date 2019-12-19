GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say they arrested a man for a reported carjacking thanks to GPS technology.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2400 block of Battleground Avenue, which is near the area of Texas Roadhouse, Maxie B's, and Krispy Kreme.

According to a report, the victim told police a man stole her car at gunpoint and took off going west on Oakcrest Drive.

Police say they used embedded GPS technology in the vehicle to track the suspect. The vehicle was located in the East Market Street corridor.

Officers worked with OnStar to disable the car and detain the suspect on Murrow Blvd.

The driver of the vehicle, Eddie Garcia-Ortega, 42, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was placed in the Guilford County Jail.

We're working to gather more details about the incident and will update this story as needed.

