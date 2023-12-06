100 years later, a historically Black fraternity is still serving the local Greensboro community

Established in 1923, the Tau Omega chapter has been helping the community in many ways -- including assisting in the WFMY News 2 event; the Shred-A-Thon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Last week at the Greensboro City Council, a historically Black fraternity was honored for serving the community for 100 years.

“The week of June 12th through June 18th is a time of recognition of the 100th celebration for the Tau Omega chapter of the Omega Psi Phi incorporated," Councilman Hugh Holston read on June 6th, 2023.

Since 1923, the Tau Omega chapter in Greensboro has served their community through feeding the homeless, providing mentorship to children and young adults, and assisting in WFMY News 2's Shred-A-Thon.

“This year – this centennial year for Tau Omega, it’s a celebration for us, but it’s also a celebration for the city of Greensboro," said President of the chapter, Wilson Lester, "We continuously experienced this recharging as we go out and do the work that we do in our community."

Lester has seen the good that their band of brothers have done with their community in the Greater Greensboro area, and that is what moves them forward.

“To walk through a neighborhood during voter registration and people recognizing those colors and those letters across our chest when they see us. We know that somebody like us has been their before and we represent them too and that those people are excited to see us and know that we are there for good and not harm," Lester recalled.

Lester is, of course, proud of the work that his fraternity has accomplished, but that won’t slow them down – their mission still remains.