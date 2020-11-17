Greensboro offices and facilities are closed for Thanksgiving

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27 for Thanksgiving. The Holiday schedule includes:
Public Services and Facilities
- GTA and SCAT services will be closed on Thursday. On Friday, November 27, they will run on a Saturday Schedule. HEAT will not run Wednesday through Sunday. All services will return to a regular schedule on Monday, November 30.
- Garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collection will take place on Wednesday, November 25 for Thursday's collections. Fridays' collection will remain the same.
- The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and resume regular hours on Friday.
- All Greensboro Public Libraries and the Greensboro History Museum will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Regular hours will resume on Saturday.
Rec. Centers, Lakes, Cemeteries, and Sports Amenities
- The Greensboro Sportsplex, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, Greensboro Youth Council, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Greensboro Beautiful and Greensboro Parks and Recreation administrative offices are closed November 26 and 27.
- Greensboro's recreation centers, Smith Active Adult Center and Trotter Active Adult Center will be closed on Thanksgiving through the weekend.
- Lake Townsend, Lake Brandt and Lake Higgins will close on Thursday, November 26 and will re-open Friday, November 27.
- City cemeteries are open, but no services are allowed on Thanksgiving Day.
- Barber, Country, Hester and Keeley parks are closed on Thanksgiving Day only. Gillespie Golf Course will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and resume normal operating hours on Friday, November 27. Public gardens and City trails will be open to the public.