RALEIGH, N.C. — Guilford County, Greensboro, and High Point officials will issue a joint stay-at-home order due to coronavirus on Wednesday.

City and county leaders will make the announcement at 4 p.m., officials said in a joint press release.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, Guilford County Commissioners Chairman Jeff Phillips will address citizens during the briefing.

This comes after county officials announced yesterday new restrictions to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Other cities and counties across the state are issuing their own mandates. Mecklenburg County, which has the most cases of coronavirus in the state, announced a stay-at-home order yesterday. City of Durham officials did the same today.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has not issued a stay-at-home order for the state at this time but said additional orders are coming. He said he wants to make sure state officials are being deliberate when making these orders.

Stay-at-home orders can vary between local governments and states, but typically the orders are not total lockdowns. People can usually still leave if they're doing "essential" activities such as grocery shopping, going to the doctor, or exercising while practicing safe social distancing.

Certain businesses deemed essential — such as grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and doctor's offices — are typically allowed to remain open. Restaurants offering takeout and delivery options are also typically allowed to keep operating.

We'll find out more about what the stay-at-home order means for Greensboro, High Point, and Guilford County during the briefing at 4 p.m.

More than 500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in North Carolina and two people have died, according to state health officials.

