SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts arrested a man wanted in a Greensboro Police pursuit that led to the death of K-9 Officer Rambo.

25-year-old, Tafari Ashanti Henderson-Samuels was wanted in Greensboro for an Armed Robbery with a Firearm and a Parole Violation. Members of the Springfield Police Department, Hampden County Sheriff, U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, and Massachusetts State Police were all apart of the team that brought Henderson-Samuels into custody.

Back in August city leaders and community members paid their respects and said goodbye to Greensboro Police K-9 Rambo. Rambo died after being hit by a car while police were pursuing Henderson-Samuels.

Rambo was with the Greensboro Police Department for more than four years. During his career as a K-9 Officer Rambo helped apprehended more than 25 suspects and assisted in more than 50 drug busts.

"Rambo was an amazing police K-9 who will be missed greatly," a heartfelt tweet from the Greensboro Police Department said.

