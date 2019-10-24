SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts arrested a man wanted in a Greensboro Police pursuit that led to the death of K-9 Officer Rambo. 

25-year-old, Tafari Ashanti Henderson-Samuels was wanted in Greensboro for an Armed Robbery with a Firearm and a Parole Violation. Members of the Springfield Police Department, Hampden County Sheriff, U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, and Massachusetts State Police were all apart of the team that brought Henderson-Samuels into custody. 

Back in August city leaders and community members paid their respects and said goodbye to Greensboro Police K-9 Rambo. Rambo died after being hit by a car while police were pursuing Henderson-Samuels.

Tafari Henderson-Samuels
Tafari Henderson-Samuels
Springfield Police

Rambo was with the Greensboro Police Department for more than four years. During his career as a K-9 Officer Rambo helped apprehended more than 25 suspects and assisted in more than 50 drug busts.

"Rambo was an amazing police K-9 who will be missed greatly," a heartfelt tweet from the Greensboro Police Department said.

RELATED: Police K-9 'Rambo' Honored for His Service to the Greensboro Community, Law Enforcement

PHOTOS | Memorial Service for Greensboro Police K-9 Rambo
01 / 23
Greensboro police K9 remember by community member with portrait.
02 / 23
Greensboro Police K9 Rambo laid to rest
03 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
04 / 23
Rambo, a Greensboro Police K-9, died Friday night.
05 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
06 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
07 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
08 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
09 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
10 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
11 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
12 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
13 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
14 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
15 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
16 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
17 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
18 / 23
Funeral for police K-9 Rambo.
19 / 23
Greensboro K-9 Officer 'Rambo' died Friday night.
20 / 23
Greensboro Police K9 Rambo laid to rest
21 / 23
Greensboro Police K9 Rambo laid to rest
22 / 23
Greensboro Police K9 Rambo laid to rest
23 / 23
Greensboro Police K9 Rambo laid to rest

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE