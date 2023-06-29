Greensboro man shares his experience aboard a Delta flight that had an emergency landing in Charlotte

All passengers are safe after a Delta flight landed in Charlotte without its front landing gear working, Wednesday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All passengers are safe after a Delta Airlines flight landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport without some of its landing gear working Wednesday morning.

Delta Airlines said Flight 1092 left Atlanta at 7:25 a.m. and landed in Charlotte at around 8:58 a.m.

Delta Airlines said the crew reported a nose gear issue to air traffic control and safely landed with the nose gear in the up position.

No one was hurt.

Delta confirmed that the plane, a Boeing 717, had 96 passengers, two pilots, and three flight attendants on board.

One passenger from Greensboro, Sean Ozment told WFMY News 2 that the pilot as well as the flight attendants were "rockstars."

"As we were sitting up there floating around a bit, they say something about flight attendants, prepare passengers for impact," Ozment shared. "We started going down and he did such a good job. He kept it up for a bit and then you hear it kind of hit pretty hard that’s when it gets loud but in the best way possible, and then we’re just strolling just grinding on the pavement,"

Delta Airlines released this statement about the incident:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people. While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios, and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries. We apologize to our customers for their experience.”

All passengers were taken to the terminal by bus. Charlotte Douglas said the plane was removed around 7 p.m. and that the runway is now open.