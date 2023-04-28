x
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Greensboro

Public Air Traffic Control Transmissions said the plane was headed to Chicago.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A FedEx plane heading from Greensboro to Chicago had to turn around over Winston-Salem after one of it's engines failed, according to Public Air Traffic Control Transmissions.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Friday. 

The plane turned around and landed safely back in Greensboro. 

This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates. 

