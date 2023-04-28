FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A FedEx plane heading from Greensboro to Chicago had to turn around over Winston-Salem after one of it's engines failed, according to Public Air Traffic Control Transmissions.
It happened just after 4 a.m. Friday.
The plane turned around and landed safely back in Greensboro.
This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
