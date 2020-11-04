GREENSBORO, N.C. — How often do you go to the grocery store these days? Once a week, once every couple weeks or do you not go at all? More and more people are staying away from the store and having someone else pick up groceries for them, “We’ve been meeting and discussing trying to figure out ways to deliver food to people,” said Deep Roots General Manager Nicole Villano.

The Greensboro store has a loyal clientele but has never offered delivery. Once the Covid-19 pandemic hit the store started to offer curbside pickup, but it wasn’t until recently that you could call and have your groceries delivered, “It’s nice to go out and contribute any way we can,” said Sheldon Herman.

The “all” volunteer deliver staff consisting of Herman and a couple of others uses an electric bike to navigate the streets of Greensboro delivering groceries to people, “This has to be the (best) job going,” said Herman.

Ever since the store started offering the service, Herman and the other delivery riders have been busy. Herman rides about 10 miles a day during his shift, “There has not been a day without delivery since this started,” said Herman.

The service is free to customers, the store's way of helping those in need during this time of crisis. Many of the deliveries are to elderly or immune-compromised individuals afraid to leave home, “It’s our mission to serve our community and people have needs so we are here to help,” said Villano.

Herman says the electric bike is needed on some of the hills but on “the flat stuff” he likes to pedal to get a bit of exercise. As of now, they have about three to four deliveries a day but that number could go up as more and more people stay inside and away from others.

