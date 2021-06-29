Greensboro mayoral race pushed back to 2022 due to new state law, lack of census data

A North Carolina state law passed Monday lets cities delay certain elections.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan will stay in office a few more months past her term due to a new state law.

The race for Greensboro mayor was supposed to take place in November.

Instead, it's been pushed back to 2022.

The primary will be in March. The general election, in April.

A state law passed Monday lets cities delay certain elections.

It's because of a delay in local census data - which is delaying redistricting.

Cities had the choice to postpone some elections.

Greensboro chose to push back its mayoral race.

Mayor Vaughan sent WFMY News 2 a statement that reads in part, "This was not an issue created by city council, but a delay in the census numbers that are needed for our redistricting. This is a national problem."

Councilman Justin Outling, who declared he is running for mayor against Vaughan, previously voiced his concerns, saying he understood the need to delay district races but not city-wide elections.

In an email to supporters, he wrote, "This is an unprecedented situation where an elected official's term has been swiftly extended beyond the term to which voters elected them."