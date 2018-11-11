GREENSBORO, N.C. - Investigators say a Greensboro police officer has died after being involved in a car crash, while attempting to locate a suspect as part of a robbery investigation.

Greensboro police say two officers were transported to a local hospital where Jarred William Franks died. Franks, 24, died when his car collided with another police car responding to a robbery call near South Elm Eugene Street and Webster Road.

The second officer was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

@GSO_Police says 1 officer died in a crash Saturday night at S. Elm Eugene Street & Webster Road. Two officers were looking for a robbery suspect at the time. One witness said one car hit a building and caught fire. The 2nd officer suffered non-life threatening injuries @WFMY — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) November 11, 2018

Franks was assigned to the District Two Patrol Division and joined GPD in June of 2016. He was a member of the GPD’s 101st Police Academy.

The investigation is still ongoing.

UNCG Police posted this on their Facebook page Saturday night asking people to remember the Greensboro officer.

Rep. Mark Walker and Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan passed on their condolences Sunday morning.

Last night GPD lost an officer and another was injured in the line of duty. My condolences go out to their families and friends. The days ahead will be difficult. Our first responders are second to none. They put themselves at risk to protect our safety everyday. @GreensboroPD pic.twitter.com/UFsVNuArQA — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) November 11, 2018

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of our young polices officers. I spoke with Chief Wayne Scott last night following the incident. Please join me in praying for his family and the @GreensboroPD during this time of loss. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) November 11, 2018

Parts of Webster road near South elm eugene and Sails Way are block. Car crash with serious injuries. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/a5JYItaC4p— Adaure Achumba (@adaure) November 11, 2018

