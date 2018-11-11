GREENSBORO, N.C. - Investigators say a Greensboro police officer has died after being involved in a car crash, while attempting to locate a suspect as part of a robbery investigation.
Greensboro police say two officers were transported to a local hospital where Jarred William Franks died. Franks, 24, died when his car collided with another police car responding to a robbery call near South Elm Eugene Street and Webster Road.
The second officer was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Franks was assigned to the District Two Patrol Division and joined GPD in June of 2016. He was a member of the GPD’s 101st Police Academy.
The investigation is still ongoing.
UNCG Police posted this on their Facebook page Saturday night asking people to remember the Greensboro officer.
Rep. Mark Walker and Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan passed on their condolences Sunday morning.