GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro organization that's helped moms to be for 35 years is rebranding and expanding.

The Greensboro Pregnancy Care center is now called The Pregnancy Network.

They plan to open a second location in Winston-Salem by September. They are looking at locations near Winston Salem State University.

"Our typical client is [a] 22-year-old college student and so that's where we wanna go, to where she is so that's easy to come to us, "Senior Director of Health & Client Services said.

The non-profit offers free medical services to women including STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests and limited ultrasounds. They also host Pregnancy 101 and Parenthood 101 classes.

The number of clients have grown through the years from about 500 in 2015-to nearly 1200 women last year.

"I think the need has grown even greater. A couple years ago we moved right over here near UNCG and we are seeing so many more women being able to walk right to us," she said.

During each appointment, clients meet with both a peer advocate and a nurse who help with both the physical and mental aspects of a woman's upcoming pregnancy.

"We really want to serve our clients holistically because we are holistic people." Jewell said."We are not just physical people. We have emotions. We have a spirit."

Jewell says pregnancies can be scary planned or not because of the unknown.

"So a lot of times what we are doing is listening to those fears validating those and understanding. But then saying let's help, address those fears. Let's look at the community resources we have." she said.

Jewell says it's all about empowering women to know of the resources available to them in the community, and that they are not alone.

"We want women to know that we are here for them. We are going to help them no matter what their circumstance and that they can do it. We believe in women," Jewell said.

RELATED: 'Mama I Just Had A Baby': Greensboro Woman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Till She Gave Birth

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775