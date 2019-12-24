GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a story that's thousands of years old but is still celebrated centuries later.

Hanukkah stemmed from a battle that happened when the Assyrian Greeks invaded Isreal. Greensboro Temple Emanuel Rabbi Any Koren says those in the city of Jerusalem fought back, eventually taking back the land and the temple.

Koren says oil was only supposed to keep the menorah lit for one day, but it lasted eight.

Koren says that's one miracle some remember during the holiday, but there may also be a bigger picture.

"A people that is dedicated to a message of religious freedom was able to overwhelm those who are seeking to oppress them and that really has been the recurrence of the Jewish story time and time again throughout our history," said Rabbi Koren.

Religious community leaders say that oppression is still present today.

Reflecting on incidents in Pittsburgh, Poway California, and more recently -Jersey City.

"Anti-semitism wants just that. For people to take a step back people to be intimidated and the way we fight that is not by being intimidated but by being proud of our religion and proud of our faith," said Rabbi Plotkin of Chabad Jewish Center in Greensboro.

"For a long time, we felt that anti-semitism was a thing of the past it was something that we talked about in historical terms which really continued to let us be on the vanguard advocating for other people's rights," said Rabbi Koren.

Koren says he hopes the candles of the menorah will signify strength, but as a universal symbol for all.

"We also hope that they'll radiate out as a light of peace and understanding and truth and diversity for the future," he said.

