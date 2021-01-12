Toyota coming to Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

The North Carolina Dept. of Commerce confirmed Toyota will occupy the site in the Triad that has been empty for years, and bring more than 1,000 jobs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We now know Toyota is the company coming to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, the North Carolina Department of Commerce said Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce more about the ‘major economic development’ at the megasite at 2 p.m.

The company will invest $1.29 billion. The amount for incentives will be announced at Monday afternoon's event.

Reports show the more than $1 billion investment will bring 1,700 jobs to the Triad. The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is a 1,800-acre piece of land that sits on the county border. Court documents show Toyota could expand the project to $3 billion and nearly 4,000 jobs.

Toyota shared a memo in October that said it wanted to build a battery plant, aiming to invest ‘$1 billion and create 1,700 jobs.’

Then, the North Carolina State budget included $300 million in funding to the megasite, pointing to the same investment and job totals as Toyota quoted.

The Army Corps of Engineers also received an application to grade the megasite land. The group said the work is specifically for a ‘battery-manufacturing facility.’

Finally, city and county leaders lined up possible incentives for the megasite last week.

Randolph County proposed paying a portion of property taxes and other fees. Greensboro City Council discussed waiving water and sewer fees for the site.