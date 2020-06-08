Greensboro residents can apply for rent and mortgage assistance under CARES Act

According to a release from the City of Greensboro, the application process is different depending on if you are a renter or homeowner.

Qualified Greensboro residents can now apply for one-time, emergency rent/utilities, and mortgage assistance in light of the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.

That's because the City of Greensboro has received about $2 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to a release from the City of Greensboro, the application process is different depending on if you are a renter or homeowner. Both programs are being coordinated by the City’s Neighborhood Development Department, which has earmarked more than $713,000 for rental and utility assistance and $100,000 for mortgage assistance.

In order to qualify for either program, your home has to be within the Greensboro city limits and those applying must be at least 18-year-old with a household income of less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

Rent Assistance

To receive up to $1,500 in rent assistance (payable to your landlord) and up to $400 for utilities, you must be current on your lease through February 29 and behind on rent for April, May and/or June.

This program is being administered by Neighborhood Development’s contractor Greensboro Housing Coalition. Visit their website for information about applying and what documentation is needed or call the agency at 336-691-9521.

Mortgage Assistance

To receive up to $1,500 in mortgage assistance (payable to your mortgage company), you must be current on your mortgage through February 29 and behind on payments as of June 30. Also, the home for which you’re applying for assistance must be your primary residence.

This program is being administered by contractor Housing Consultants Group. Visit their website for information about applying and what documentation is needed or call the agency at 336-553-0946, ext. 2.