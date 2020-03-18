GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce says it's really important that we support local restaurants at this time. Gov. Cooper issued an executive order for restaurants and bars all across the state to close their dining rooms, but businesses can still do takeout and delivery services.
The Chamber of Commerce put together a list of restaurants that are doing takeout, delivery, or both. The Chamber also says buying gift cards to use for later is also a great way to support businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKEOUT, DELIVERY, OR BOTH:
- 1618 Downtown: Takeout
- Acropolis: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub and Takeout Central
- B. Christopher's Steakhouse: Takeout
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar: Takeout and delivery via DoorDash
- Baked Downtown: Takeout
- Blackginger Sushi: Takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash
- Blaze Pizza: Takeout
- Blue Denim: Takeout and delivery
- Bonchon: Delivery via DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats
- Bravo: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub
- Carrabba's: Takeout and delivery
- Cheesecakes by Alex: Takeout and delivery via Doordash
- Chez Genese: Takeout
- Cincy’s: Grubhub
- CoreLife Eatery: Takeout
- Dames Chicken and Waffles: Takeout and delivery via Doordash
- Deep Roots Market: Takeout
- Ghassan's: Takeout and delivery via Doordash
- GIA: Drink Eat Listen: Delivery via Grubhub
- Harper's Restaurant: Takeout
- Jerusalem Market: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash
- Kau: Takeout
- Lao Restaurant: Takeout
- Liberty Oak: Takeout and delivery
- Los Chicos: Takeout
- M’Couls: Takeout
- Machete: Takeout
- Manny's Universal Café: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub, Postmates
- Mellow Mushroom: Delivery via Uber Eats, Takeout Central
- Melt Kitchen and Bar: Takeout
- Midori Japansese Hibachi: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub
- Natty Green's Pub: Takeout and delivery via ChowNow
- Pizzeria L’italiano: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub
- Poke Bowl: Takeout
- Rascals Tavern: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub
- Ruth's Chris Steak House: Takeout
- Sage Mule: Takeout
- Smith Street Diner: Takeout
- Smohk'd: Takeout
- The Social on Friendly: Takeout and delivery via DoorDash, ChowNow
- Taco Mama: Takeout
- The Village Tavern: Takeout and delivery
- Undercurrent: Takeout
- Union Coffee Co.: Takeout
- Vitality Bowls: Takeout and delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates
- Viva Chicken: Takeout and delivery via DoorDash
- Zeto: Takeout and delivery
