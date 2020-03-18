GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce says it's really important that we support local restaurants at this time. Gov. Cooper issued an executive order for restaurants and bars all across the state to close their dining rooms, but businesses can still do takeout and delivery services.

The Chamber of Commerce put together a list of restaurants that are doing takeout, delivery, or both. The Chamber also says buying gift cards to use for later is also a great way to support businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKEOUT, DELIVERY, OR BOTH:

1618 Downtown: Takeout

Acropolis: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub and Takeout Central

B. Christopher's Steakhouse: Takeout

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar: Takeout and delivery via DoorDash

Baked Downtown: Takeout

Blackginger Sushi: Takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash

Blaze Pizza: Takeout

Blue Denim: Takeout and delivery

Bonchon: Delivery via DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats

Bravo: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub

Carrabba's: Takeout and delivery

Cheesecakes by Alex: Takeout and delivery via Doordash

Chez Genese: Takeout

Cincy’s: Grubhub

CoreLife Eatery: Takeout

Dames Chicken and Waffles: Takeout and delivery via Doordash

Deep Roots Market: Takeout

Ghassan's: Takeout and delivery via Doordash

GIA: Drink Eat Listen: Delivery via Grubhub

Harper's Restaurant: Takeout

Jerusalem Market: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash

Kau: Takeout

Lao Restaurant: Takeout

Liberty Oak: Takeout and delivery

Los Chicos: Takeout

M’Couls: Takeout

Machete: Takeout

Manny's Universal Café: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub, Postmates

Mellow Mushroom: Delivery via Uber Eats, Takeout Central

Melt Kitchen and Bar: Takeout

Midori Japansese Hibachi: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub

Natty Green's Pub: Takeout and delivery via ChowNow

Pizzeria L’italiano: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub

Poke Bowl: Takeout

Rascals Tavern: Takeout and delivery via Grubhub

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Takeout

Sage Mule: Takeout

Smith Street Diner: Takeout

Smohk'd: Takeout

The Social on Friendly: Takeout and delivery via DoorDash, ChowNow

Taco Mama: Takeout

The Village Tavern: Takeout and delivery

Undercurrent: Takeout

Union Coffee Co.: Takeout

Vitality Bowls: Takeout and delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates

Viva Chicken: Takeout and delivery via DoorDash

Zeto: Takeout and delivery

