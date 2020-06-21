Work begins on 'One Love' downtown Greensboro street mural

The mural which will display the words "One Love" once completed, will be located on Davie Street, right in front of the Greensboro Cultural Arts Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work has officially begun on the Greensboro street mural project downtown!

Pictures captured from the scene were taken by WFMY's Brian Hall Sunday afternoon.

Greensboro artist Phillip Marsh is spearheading the mural project.

“Creative Greensboro is pleased to support this mural project, which is being made possible by several additional community partnerships. We are excited to see our creative community animating this section of Davie Street in new ways,” said City Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal.

Several murals across the nation have popped up in the wake of high tensions in America due to police brutality and the killing of George Floyd plus several others.