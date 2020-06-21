x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Work begins on 'One Love' downtown Greensboro street mural

The mural which will display the words "One Love" once completed, will be located on Davie Street, right in front of the Greensboro Cultural Arts Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work has officially begun on the Greensboro street mural project downtown!

Pictures captured from the scene were taken by WFMY's Brian Hall Sunday afternoon. 

Credit: WFMY

Greensboro artist Phillip Marsh is spearheading the mural project.

The mural which will display the words "One Love" once completed, will be located on Davie Street, right in front of the Greensboro Cultural Arts Center. 

“Creative Greensboro is pleased to support this mural project, which is being made possible by several additional community partnerships. We are excited to see our creative community animating this section of Davie Street in new ways,” said City Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal.

Several murals across the nation have popped up in the wake of high tensions in America due to police brutality and the killing of George Floyd plus several others. 

RELATED: ‘No justice, no peace’ | Demonstrations take over downtown Greensboro after death of George Floyd

RELATED: George Floyd's brother speaks to UN council

RELATED: 'We want this for the people' | Groups come together, call into city council meeting to advocate for policy change

PHOTOS | 'One Love' downtown Greensboro street mural

1 / 3
WFMY

RELATED: Local artists come together to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on street in uptown

RELATED: DC mayor unveils Black Lives Matter Plaza, mural painted on 16th Street

RELATED: 'That's The Power of Art!' Greensboro artist explains the message behind the murals