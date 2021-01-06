Greensboro summer sport clinics offering several non-traditional sports for teens to try

"We love our traditional sports... but we think this would just be a good opportunity to highlight some new and exciting sports around the community."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If we were to bet, odds are, pickleball would probably not make it as the top sport of choice for 10-18 year-olds.

However, all that may soon change due to a new summer sports clinic that's offering various non-traditional sports to teens.

"We're excited to host kind of our first youth sports clinic which is a non-traditional approach that we're kind of taking, said Youth Development Director Britt Huggins. "We're trying to highlight sports such as pickleball, disc golf, traditional golf, and then footgolf, which is a new sport that we have through our department as well."

Britt says the array of non-traditional sports were chosen on purpose.

"We love our traditional sports. There is nothing wrong with them, but we think this would just be a good opportunity to highlight some new and exciting sports around the community."

The first sport to kick off the summer sports clinic which runs from June until July is pickleball beginning on June 7.

"The paddles a little bit smaller than a tennis racket, the courts a little bit smaller...it's just a really really cool paddle sport that is really really exciting and growing in our community."

All in all, Huggins says the objective of the camp is to help get teens out and active and spark their interest.

"A lot of our youth in the community they've been kind of cooped up for the past year. You know COVID has been really really tough on everyone really, and maybe sparking interest for a teen or a youth that might say 'hey I kind of heard about this sport, but I really don't know much about it and I'd like to go try it out,' this is your opportunity to do so."

SUMMER CLINIC SPORTING EVENTS

Footgolf

When: June 14-16 from 9-11 am

Where: Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St.

Cost: A $25 registration fee covers all three days and a free soccer ball. Register online.

Pickleball

When: Every Monday in June, 6-7:30 pm

Where: Smith Active Adult Center’s outdoor courts, 2401 Fairview St.

Cost: A $25 registration fee covers all dates in June and a free pickleball paddle. Register online.

Disc Golf

When: July 6, 13, and 20, 4-5:30 pm

Where: Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Rd.

Cost: A $25 registration fee covers all three clinics and a free disc. Register online.

Golf

When: Every Tuesday in July, 9-10:30 am

Where: Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St.