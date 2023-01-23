After decades of work, drivers will finally get to drive on the Greensboro Urban Loop

It has been decades in the making and officials think it will help both traffic and business in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Urban Loop will officially open Monday, January 23rd in Greensboro. It will cut the driving time, nearly in half, for those on the road.

The final stretch of the highway runs from North Elm Street to Highway 29.

You'll be able to drive the 49-mile loop around the Gate City and it should be roughly a 20-minute commute.

Board of Transportation Chairman, Michael Fox, said over the last week, crews were putting the finishing touches on the road. They were putting up guardrails, and big signs, and adding other safety measures.

Construction began in 1999, but the planning for I-840 began in the 1960s.

The latest stretch has been under construction for the better part of four years at $150 million. The price tag for the entire 49 miles totals more than $1 billion.

Fox said it is an exciting day. He said for drivers if you plan to travel the new stretch of highway, be patient.

There will also be new traffic patterns and stoplights at new intersections, so give it time as drivers adjust.

"Whether they want to go south, east, west, any direction, they're going to be able to do it a lot, a lot quicker, and also a lot safer," said Fox. "This is a new modern road with great markings and wide sides on it, so that if you were to have a problem, a flat tire or something, you could have plenty of room to get off, so we think the safety impacts of it are going to be tremendous as well."

Some of you that drive in Monday morning won't yet get to use it, but on your way home -- or for lunch -- that's more likely.