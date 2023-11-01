Drivers making illegal U-turns at Greensboro Urban Loop

The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the Urban Loop opening soon.

There's a good chance you've heard, the new ramp onto the Greensboro Urban Loop, is already open, but with all good things, there's often some confusion.

Some drivers are missing the new ramp on the right side of North Elm, causing them to make U-turns, to head westbound on the old ramp.

The problem is, there's no left turn lane to take the old ramp. There are signs up about the westbound ramp. So keep your eyes peeled.

It's been a long time coming.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation chose to break the loop of freeway circling Greensboro into four sections. NC DOT said this stretch will come with a change in traffic flow.

The final section of the loop is expected to be fully open Monday, Jan. 23.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.