NCDOT announces final section of Greensboro Urban Loop to open Jan. 23

After a decade of construction, the Urban Loop will open on Monday, January 23.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open the final section of its project near the end of January, after 10 years of construction and about $500 million.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the Urban Loop will be completed on Monday, Jan. 23.

The final leg that will open soon stretches from North Elm Street to Highway 29.

The highway will connect all sections of Greensboro.

