GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman who hit and killed a man while behind the wheel had murder added to her charges on Wednesday. Gwynne Furches was charged with second-degree murder. Investigators say Furches was severely high on drugs when she hit and killed 72-year-old Elijah Coppedge the night of May 30.

Coppedge was walking along E. Gate City Boulevard and died at the scene three minutes after being hit, according to the prosecutor. Furches, 22, has a total bond at $750,000.

Furches was initially charged with DWI and Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and received a $200,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing with the Crash Reconstruction team.

RELATED: 22-Year-Old Charged With DWI, Death of Greensboro Man Had No License Due to Previous DWI Charge: Prosecutor

Furches, of Greensboro, drove off the right side of the road, struck Coppedge and a utility pole. Coppedge died at the scene. Court documents state Furches had no license due to a pending DWI from a February 2018 accident.

72-Year-Old Greensboro Man Dies After Being Hit By Impaired 22-Year-Old Driver: Police

Other stories to check out online:

Reports of unwanted sexual contact up at Coast Guard Academy

Teen gets rare disease after tick bite

Video: Hearse driver thought body counted as carpool passenger (it doesn't)