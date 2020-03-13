GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Starting Friday, March 13, all jail visitation to inmates in Greensboro and High Point Detention Centers will be temporarily suspended due to coronavirus concerns according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says attorneys will still be permitted access to their clients and telephone calls will go on as usual between inmates and their families.

In addition, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says all individuals entering the Detention Centers in Greensboro and High Point (including employees of the Sheriff’s Office), will have their temperatures taken at the entrance-ways.

Anyone with a temperature of 100.8 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be denied admittance to the Jails and asked not to return for up to the next fourteen days.

Lastly, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced that all volunteer services at both Detention Centers will also be temporarily suspended until further notice.

For the time being, all services provided by the Magistrates at the two Detention Centers and all sex offender registration and monitoring at the two Detention Centers will continue to take place as before, the sheriff's office says.

