As Guilford County hits COVID case goal, mask mandate changes could be coming

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will meet November 15 to discuss changes to the mask mandate put in place in August.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County has reached three consecutive weeks of positive COVID-19 cases at or below 5%, leading county leaders to reevaluate the mask mandate. However, it can't happen immediately.

"We have to give a 10-day notice," said Guilford County Chairman Skip Alston. "Anytime we pass a health rule, any time we implement a health rule. we have to give a 10-day notice that we are going to talk about it. That's the law."

The Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 in August to put the indoor mask mandate in place. The Board set a goal to remove the mandate if Guilford County reaches a percentage of positive cases at or below five percent for three consecutive weeks and/or a 70% vaccination rate. With one of those goals met, leaders will meet virtually on November 15 to discuss their options.

At Thursdays Board of Commissioner's meeting, the mandate was not on the agenda but several people spoke in favor of removing the rule.

"As a business owner, I do not want to police customers coming into our business," said Bronni VanDerweker, who spoke Thursday. "I believe people can make their own decisions regarding their health and I don’t believe telling someone to put a mask on is reasonable."

Others who spoke to News 2 in downtown Greensboro Thursday had mixed reactions to lifting the mandate.

“I think it’s still helpful," said Carla Sobulefsky, who lives in the Triad. "The last time cases started going down people started taking off their masks and the numbers went back up again.”

Some say a more measured response from everybody will help.

“I think as long as everybody takes their time and (doesn't) rush straight back into it. I feel like we’re gonna be straight without it," said Brieson Reynolds. "But if anybody starts going crazy again, then it’s out the window.”

While Guilford County has reached its COVID cases goal, it's still far off from 70% of the total population being vaccinated. As of Thursday, November 4, only 54% were fully vaccinated.

"We need to encourage people to do the right thing, not only for themselves but for their families and for their neighbors and for the friends," said Alston.

"Get vaccinated that’s the only way we are going to defeat this virus.