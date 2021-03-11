The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted to revisit the county mask mandate on Nov. 15. Businesses react to the possibility of change.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The conversation continues around mask mandates, as we see our COVID-19 trends are improving.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted last night to meet as a 'Board of Health' to consider changing the county's mask mandate, and that meeting is scheduled for the 15th.

Today we spoke with two business owners about how this could impact their opinions.

Moore Music Company and Bodega are two businesses located in the heart of downtown Greensboro, both their owners say the last year and a half plus have been a challenge in many different ways.

However hearing there's a chance of getting back to normal, is something most are looking forward to.

Al Stephens is the owner of the Moore Music Company, when we asked him about the Guilford County Board of Health's upcoming review of masks, he told us there is no clear-cut answer.

"It's probably two answers to that. One is personal and one is business. From a personal nature, I'd love to be done with this, as we all would be, but it also gives us a sense of protection...from a business perspective, it makes a more nervous. because we have ppl coming in the door all the time and we don't know if they are vaccinated, who they've been in contact with. Hopefully, as our numbers go down, hopefully we'll learn how to live with this."

Daniel Leonard and his team at the Bodega are hopeful that County Commissioners will lift the mandate so he can enjoy seeing his customers' faces again.

"as a business owner in Greensboro, we want everyone to be safe first and foremost. If you feel comfortable wearing the mask then wear the mask, if you're vaccinated we don't mind if you don't wear it, if you aren't vaccinated we'd prefer you'd wear a mask just because you can get others sick. It is nice to see people's smiles and the expressions on their faces."