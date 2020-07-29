Guilford County Schools will begin new school year with 9 weeks of remote learning

Guilford County School leaders approved part of a reentry plan for the new school year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools approved nine weeks of remote learning to begin the new academic school year.

The Board of Education voted six to three in favor of the decision.

The Guilford County Schools Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss four reopening scenarios.

Here's a look at each of the scenarios up for consideration:

Scenario One

K-8 in school full time

9-12 remote full time

Scenario Two

50% of K-12 students attend Mondays and Tuesdays

Teacher planning and deep building cleaning of Wednesdays

50% of K-12 students attend Thursdays and Fridays

Scenario Three

K-5 in school full time

50% of 6-12 students attend A week Monday – Thursday. Teacher planning on Fridays.

50% of 6-12 students attend B week Monday – Thursday. Teacher planning on Fridays.

Scenario Four

K-5 face-to-face attending Monday - Friday every week – full school day

6-8 face-to-Face Monday – Thursday mornings – 4 hours per day

9-12 face-to-face Monday – Thursday afternoons – 3 hours per day

Fridays will be used for teacher planning.

Board members will revisit what a Plan B reentry will look like next month which would include one of the four scenarios.