When will Triad school districts announce their reopening plans? Here’s what we know

Many school systems still need to vote on their reopening school plans but some have already issued their reopening plans.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Piedmont Triad school districts are working to make a final decision about their reopening plans for the new academic year.

However, many school districts still need to vote on their reopening school plans. At least one school system has already announced its reopening plan.

Here’s a list of where school systems are in the process:

Alamance-Burlington Schools announced they'll reopen under an A-B day schedule.

Guilford County Schools is still discussing many options and holding several meetings.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is expected to vote on a plan within the next few days.

Rockingham County Schools expected to vote on a plan within the next few days.

Davidson County Schools is reviewing three different plans but hasn’t said which one they’ll follow when it comes to reopening.

Surry County Schools will announce plans at their school board meeting on Monday, July 20.

Randolph County Schools said they’ll announce plans at their school board meeting on Monday, July 20.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775