Guilford County Schools Board of Education approves ACES fee increase to $65 per Week

All ACES staff will now earn at least $15 an hour.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools Board of Education has officially approved a $15 fee increase for the district’s ACES afterschool program, which is set to reopen this fall.

According to a release, the weekly rate will now increase from $50 in 2019-20 to $65 in 2021-22. (ACES did not operate during the 2020-21 school year.)

The additional funds will cover the cost of a dedicated part-time custodian in each building and will also ensure that all ACES staff earn at least $15 an hour.

GCS says families will also pay a rate of $20 per day if they choose to use ACES services on teacher workdays, up from $8, but will no longer pay a $50 deposit.

The ACES program is self-sustaining and does not receive funds through the GCS operating budget. So fees families pay, provide the salaries of ACES employees, and help to sustain the program.

GCS plans to reopen ACES programs in schools with the strongest level of interest, then consider adding additional programs in January.