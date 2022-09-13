GCS to implement clear bag policy at athletic events starting next week

The school district said the change is one of several updates being made as the district reviews safety procedures on its campuses.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will require clear bags for anyone entering athletic events starting Sept. 23.

School officials said purses, backpacks and other traditional bags will not be allowed at sporting events beginning next Friday.

“Acceptable bags must be made of clear plastic or vinyl, including gallon-sized or smaller zip storage bags,” read a statement in a news release.

Officials said small clutch bags, diaper bags and bags used for medical supplies, such as insulin pumps, will be allowed but may be searched.

“The safety of our students, staff and guests is a top priority and we will continue to explore additional safety measures in partnership with community partners and local law enforcement,” GCS superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley said. “We are constantly enhancing our emergency and safety protocols and procedures.”

School officials said body scanners will be used at home football games for the rest of the season.

