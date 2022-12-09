What is Aggie Academy? NC A&T lab school for kids gets attention of first lady

Aggie Academy allows College of Education students to teach kids before entering the workforce.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggie Academy held its first open house on Tuesday to celebrate one month of being open.

North Carolina A&T State University is the only HBCU in our state to have a lab school.

The school offers hands-on research experience for students from underperforming schools while also providing NC A&T education majors real classroom training.

Reagan Cooper is an elementary education major who helps out at the Academy.

"It’s a good opportunity to have a student teaching experience without just jumping into schools," Cooper said.

The first lady highlighted the academy on Monday, saying it's a great way to get qualified educators in the classroom.

Aggie Academy is a free public school for third through fifth grade Guilford County students.

The academy isn't a part of Guilford County Schools. However, students in Guilford County can attend the academy and the district allowed students to have transportation and meal services.

Janel Harris-Hamiel is the Principal of Aggie Academy.

"Our goal is to show them to get excited about teaching, to show the engagement opportunities for students, to show that you can have creative expression," Harris-Hamiel said.

