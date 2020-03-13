GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Guilford County schools are closed Friday, March 13th for extra cleaning out of an abundance of caution.

Northern Guilford High School made the announcement on its Facebook page late Thursday night.

The Gateway Education Center also posted on its PTA Facebook page saying it would be closed for cleaning as well.

Both schools again say the cleaning is just an extra precaution.

We have reached out to the Guilford County School District for comment but have not heard back at this time.

Right now there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Guilford County, according to state health officials and the CDC.

Earlier this week, Guilford County schools released a plan on how it would deal with any cases of the coronavirus in the district.

On Thursday the district also announced it was canceling field trips, limiting large gatherings, and restricting visitors as measures to try and stop the virus from spreading.

You can read more about both the district's plan and those precautions in the links below.

